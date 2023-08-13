scorecardresearch
Gal Gadot recalls her 'Snow White' audition to play the 'Evil Queen'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles Aug 13 (IANS) Gal Gadot recalled her audition for the live action remake of the 1937 animated classic ‘Snow White’, where she is scheduled to play the ‘Evil Queen’.

Recalling the audition, Gadot said that it was a delicious and exciting moment for her.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Wonder Woman’ star said: “It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while,” Gadot said in a GQ video. “They needed to make sure I can sing because this is a musical.”

Gadot then spent weeks preparing for the audition. Talking about her prep work, she said: “So, for a month, I was working on the song, and then I auditioned. And we filmed the song, and I got the part, and it was very exciting.”

In an interview with People, the actress who recently got off doing her spy-thriller-action film ‘Heart of Stone’ with Alia Bhatt said that her daughter had initially thought that she was going to play the titular character of Snow White.

But upon finding out the she was in fact going to the villain in the new live action remake, her eldest daughter was not very surprised though her middle child was a bit disappointed.

“My middle child was a bit disappointed that I wasn’t Snow White. When I told them I’m going to shoot ‘Snow White’ for a month, she was convinced that I’m going to play Snow White. But when I told her, ‘No, it’s the evil queen.’ (Then) my oldest said, ‘Oh, how appropriate’.”

Gal Gadot and actress Rachel Zegler who will play Snow White previously took the stage at D23 in September 2022 where they shared brief footage of the two of them in character.

“Snow White is the girl you remember, but she definitely is made for the modern age,” Zegler said at the time. “There’s such an emphasis on what it means to be the fairest of them all. For Snow White, it’s about finding her voice and finding her agency so she can be a fair and just ruler.”

The live action ‘Snow White’ remake will be directed by Marc Webb with a screenplay from ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, and will release on March 22, 2024.

