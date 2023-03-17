scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Gal Gadot wishes 'ma' Alia Bhatt on her 30th birthday

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Gal Gadot had the best birthday wish for her ‘Heart of Stone’ co-star Alia Bhatt, whom the Hollywood star lovingly called “ma”.

Alia, who just turned 30, shared pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. Gal took to the comment section to wish her.

Alia shared her birthday pictures and captioned it: “THIRTY.”

Gal commented: “Happy birthday ma.”

Helmed by Tom Harper, ‘Heart of Stone’ is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

On the Bollywood front, Alia also has ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. She will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh again. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Ananya, dad Chunky Panday shake a leg to 'Saat Samundar Paar'
Next article
As India celebrates the Oscars, looking back at Satyajit Ray the writer
This May Also Interest You
News

As India celebrates the Oscars, looking back at Satyajit Ray the writer

News

Ananya, dad Chunky Panday shake a leg to 'Saat Samundar Paar'

News

Demi Lovato to make directorial debut with child stardom documentary

Sports

Indian Wells: Alcaraz returns to semifinals, defending champion Fritz bows out

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik is happy to meet Jiju Karan Kundrra

News

Barry Keoghan in talks with Paul Mescal for 'Gladiator' sequel

News

On his first post-Oscars appearance, Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI

Sports

All England Open: Treesa-Gayatri only Indians left standing as others suffer second-round losses

Sports

Real Sociedad, Real Betis out of Europa League, Sevilla cling on

News

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad are expecting their first child

Sports

LLC Masters: Amla, Kallis fifties lead World Giants to final with win over Asia Lions

Health & Lifestyle

First H3N2 case confirmed in Madhya Pradesh, patient in home isolation

Sports

Toney gets England call-up as Southgate 'starts again'

Sports

Juventus beat Freiburg to advance into Europa League quarters

Technology

Pornhub owner MindGeek acquired by Canadian private equity firm

Technology

Google warns users of 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

Technology

Apple experimenting with language-generating AI in ChatGPT era

News

(IANS Review) 'Zwigato': Kapil charms, Shahana shines in a powerful film (IANS Rating: ****)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US