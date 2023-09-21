Gauri Tejwani to play mother in ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Gauri Tejwani will be seen essaying the role of the mother of the titular character of Pashminna in the upcoming television show ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’. The show brings a beautiful saga of love set in Kashmir’s scenic valley capitalising on its stunning natural beauty.

Playing the roles of Pashminna and Raghav, Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani bring life into characters who, despite their diverse backgrounds, find themselves united by destiny.

In the show, Gauri assumes the pivotal role of Preeti Suri, Pashminna’s mother. Preeti is a strong, independent woman, and throughout her life, she has been the pillar of support to her daughter. Her belief in self-reliance has empowered Pashminna to be self-sufficient and confident.

Talking about her part, the actress said, “Being part of ‘Pashminna’ is an incredible experience, as it seamlessly weaves together the timeless elements of classic romance against the enchanting backdrop of Kashmir. The script of the show is truly exceptional. Shooting amidst the beauty of Kashmir brings back many childhood memories, making it feel like a heartfelt homecoming.”

“It’s a unique opportunity to bring to life on screen a character like Preeti who believes in the idea of love. I genuinely hope that viewers will share the same level of excitement and enjoy this beautiful journey just as much as I have,” she added.

Preeti will be a crucial character, as her decisions and actions play a defining role in the fate of these two lovers, shaping the course of their relationship.

‘Pashminna’ will premiere in October on Sony SAB.

