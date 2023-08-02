scorecardresearch
Gautum Gulati's rap skills leave 'MTV Roadies' judges, Sonu Sood stunned

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, August 2 (IANS) The Gang Leaders along with Sonu Sood were left astounded on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ when leader Gautam Gulati showcased his rap skills going all gangsta, with a groove that surprised everyone. This happened when a contestant was trying to brag, only to get stumped.

The contestant was displaying a level of overconfidence in his abilities though that did not seem to sit well with the judges, particularly Gautam who decided to show the contestant just how the things are really done.

Telling him to speak clearly, thecontestant was trying out his rap with an extra overdose of style which did not impress Gautam. He told him to try again and be clear and when he tried a bit too hard, Gautam showed him just how it is done.

This caught everyone by surprise as Gautam showed off his rap skills mixing in gangsta, freestyle and beatboxing in less than few seconds without stopping and with crystal clear pronunciation leaving all the other judges to just stare at him in wonder, and the contestant completely awed.

Dishing out a lesson on leadership in order to show what it really takes to be a Roadie, Gautam wrote on Instagram: “Leadership means firmness not bullying. Understanding, not weakness. Justice not irresponsible freedom. Humanness not intolerance. Generosity not selfishness. Pride not egotism.”

Becoming a Roadie takes a lot more than spitting in someone’s face, dishing out attitude or just being too stylish because that does not really sit well with either the Leaders or the audience.

Audiences for their part were just left highly amused because this was completely unexpected.

This is just the latest to follow in a spree of new developments after the viral Priyanaka vs Piyu incident. To catch up with more thrills audiences can tune in to watch ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ on MTV and JioCinema.

