Monday, December 18, 2023
Advertisement
BollywoodNews

George Clooney jokes wife Amal is way out of his league

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Hollywood star George Clooney feels he is “punching above his weight” with his human rights lawyer wife Amal.

The 62-year-old actor married Amal, 45, in 2014 but quipped that “everyone” would agree with him when it comes to the notion that she is out of his league.

Advertisement

“Yes, and I still do (think that). Everyone would say the same thing,” he told PageSix when asked if he thinks he is “punching above his weight” with Amal.

Just days ago, the ‘Ticket to Paradise’ star said he has become used to playing second fiddle to the barrister over recent years as he joked he has been reduced to being her “plus-one” since they got married and he now has to introduce himself simply as Amal Clooney’s husband, reports aceshowbiz.com.

- Advertisement -

George is one of the world’s most recognisable film stars but, he accepts that his wife often steals the limelight whenever they’re on a red carpet together.

He said, “She cleans up. I’m always embarrassed because I’m wearing something that I’ve worn, like, 1,000 times.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, George has six-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with Amal and previously admitted that he loves the challenge of fatherhood, even though his happiness came as something of a surprise to him.

–IANS

dc/prw

Advertisement
Previous article
Plan was to challenge the batters to score off tough balls, says Arshdeep Singh
Next article
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla blessed with twin baby girls
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.