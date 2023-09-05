Gigi Hadid becomes more picky with work after becoming mother

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Supermodel Gigi Hadid feels the need to be more “intentional” about the work she takes on now she is a mother.

The 30-year-old model said to NET-A-PORTER’s digital title, PORTER, that she only books jobs that will be “fulfilling” because she doesn’t have as much time for her career due to her focus on her and former partner Zayn Malik’s little girl Khai, who turns three later this month, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time. I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have. And the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me,” she told the outlet.

Last year, Gigi founded her own fashion brand, Guest in Residence, and while being in charge still feels “surreal”, she has learnt to find a balance of being assertive with her vision and being collaborative with the rest of her team.

She said, “I have learnt a lot about being assertive, which doesn’t make you a b****… As long as you do what comes naturally, which is not to be rude, you can say how you feel.”

Meanwhile, the model said she is still keen to make the move into movies, but only when the right script comes along. She said, “If and when the right script comes around, I’d still like to do a movie one day. I took acting classes for a few years in New York. But a lot of scripts that I’ve gotten over the years are just the most obvious roles for me to play.”

