scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Goa CM co-chairs 54th IFFI, says overall preparation reviewed

By Agency News Desk

Panaji, June 23 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday co-chaired the first steering Committee Meeting for the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, in the presence of other committee members.

Sawant said that discussion regarding the overall preparation for 54th IFFI in Goa was held.

Last year in November, the nine-day gala event featured 280 films from 79 countries.

Thakur had urged people to send suggestions to make the next IFFI (54th edition) more better.

“This is such a destination, that no place can replace Goa (to host IFFI). Goa has made its identity in the film arena of the country and the world,” he had said.

National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) organises IFFI in Goa.

The IFFI, founded in 1952, was held for the first time in Goa in 2004. The festival has since found a home in the coastal state as in 2014, Goa was declared the permanent venue for this festival.

–IANS

sbk/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jennifer Coolidge binged on pizza during lockdown, thinking 'we all are going to die'
Next article
Women's Ashes: Annabel Sutherland announces herself with record-breaking ton
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Tamil Nadu, Odisha storm into semi-finals

Sports

Global Chess League: Anand and Carlsen headline Day 2

Sports

Women's Ashes: Annabel Sutherland announces herself with record-breaking ton

News

Jennifer Coolidge binged on pizza during lockdown, thinking 'we all are going to die'

Sports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India lose 4-8 to Japan, crash out of tournament

Sports

India's top players to battle for honours in Taekwondo Premier League

Sports

FC Goa complete signing of forward Boris Singh

Sports

63,000 Odisha schools join global #Letsmove campaign

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Berrington's century, bowlers help Scotland thrash UAE by 111 runs

Sports

Women's Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Vidhatri Urs wins ninth leg

News

Vishal Bhardwaj bags Bronze at Cannes Lions for music in 'Fursat'

News

'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

News

Tom Cruise refused to kick co-star Pom Klementieff for 'MI 7' scene

News

Sunny Hinduja gets 'Aspirants' spin-off series, 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

News

Armaan Malik, OAFF release 'Stripped Down Version' of 'Tabaahi'

News

Syed Raza Ahmed will play a lower-middle-class man in 'Meet'

Technology

Intel India head Nivruti Rai steps down after 29 years at company

News

'IBD 3': Aniket Chauhan's performance leaves Kumar Sanu mesmerised

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US