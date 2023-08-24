scorecardresearch
Goldie Sohel's latest single 'Ghumakkad' is a heartfelt tribute to dogs

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Punjabi Singer Goldie Sohel’s latest song ‘Ghumakkad’ is an ode to just how special dogs can be to humans and showing why a dog is really considered a person’s best friend.

A song brimming with life and radiating positivity, the song is Goldie Sohel’s own homage to dogs, who is a big animal lover and dog owner himself.

Talking about his latest tune, Goldie, who is married to singer Asees Kaur, said: ” ‘Ghumakkad’ is a happy melody with a big heart. I’ve always been a passionate animal lover and had six dogs at my Guwahati home, and this song is dedicated to the travel-sized friends we call dogs.”

“It was quite a joyful experience composing and singing this single, and I am looking forward to fans loving this melody as much as we did,” he added.

The song is indeed a simple, wholesome and lighthearted melody whose biggest strength is in fact its simplicity, as it is able to highlight the emotions behind Goldie’s own voice. Simple instrumentation, with a cheery atmosphere, the song also features production that highlights the song’s mood, being very open and very clear.

Derived from the Hindi word meaning “wanderer”, ‘Ghumakkad’ is a lively tune, which despite its positive nature has an emotional side to it, which pertains to everyone, extending beyond dog or animal owners as it tells just how vast life is, how there is to really explore beyond our four walls and the great, unpredictable adventure that is life.

But of course, dogs are an integral part of the song, and the music video for ‘Ghumakkad’ makes sure that point is not overlooked. Very well produced and extremely wholesome in nature, the video shows a very relatable day to day life of an average person.

A charming reflection of the song, the video beautifully portrays the joy of dogs when they hop into a car with their owners who become their best friends and their sheer joy at being with them.

The video stars actress Shruti Bakshi alongside the cuddly and absolutely adorable golden retriever Messi. The video shows Shruti taking a break from her hectic life and driving along with Messi to the beautiful landscape of Alleppey in Kerala.

As much as the song showcases Shruti, the video showcases Messi’s bright energy and his energetic ever positive spirit of adventure which is symbolic of how even in the most tiring of times, dogs can show us what to do when fatigue overcomes as well with their vibe alone.

The Deepak Rawat directorial also has a special appearance by Goldie Sohel.

The track is produced by TM Music.

–IANS

anv/prw

