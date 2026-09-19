Golmaal 5 release date announced: Rohit Shetty brings the madness back in 2027

The popular Golmaal franchise is set to return to cinemas with its fifth instalment, Golmaal 5. The makers have announced that the film will arrive on the big screen on 8th January 2027, giving audiences a comedy entertainer to look forward to at the beginning of the new year.

The announcement promises that 2027 will begin with the familiar madness associated with the Golmaal franchise. The latest announcement keeps the focus on the series’ trademark combination of fun, laughter and chaos while confirming the release date for the next chapter.

The makers announced, “2027 is all set to begin with fun, laughter and a whole lot of Golmaal!” The announcement also revealed that Golmaal 5 will arrive in cinemas on 8th January 2027.

The franchise has built a strong identity around comedy and situations that bring together a group of characters caught in increasingly confusing and funny circumstances. With the fifth film now scheduled for release, the series is returning to the big screen with the same broad comic spirit that has been associated with the title.

The makers further described the upcoming release with the line, “New year. New madness. Same Golmaal!” The tagline connects the new film with the identity of the franchise while also marking the beginning of another chapter.

For audiences who have followed the series, the release date gives them a clear date to mark on their calendars. Golmaal 5 will be among the films opening the Hindi film calendar in 2027, with its January release placing it directly at the start of the new year.

The announcement does not reveal further story details at this stage, keeping the focus on the return of the franchise and its confirmed theatrical release date. More information about the film is expected to emerge as the release gets closer.

For now, the message from the makers is simple: Golmaal 5 is coming to cinemas on 8th January 2027, bringing the franchise back for another round of comedy, confusion and madness.