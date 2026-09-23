Govinda and Rani Swarnkar visit Lalbaugcha Raja amid Ssunita Ahuja’s allegations

Actor Govinda recently visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati during Ganeshotsav. The actor was accompanied by his Roopa co star Rani Swarnkar, who is set to share the screen with him in his upcoming film. Govinda was seen dressed in white ethnic wear, while Rani opted for a traditional outfit in shades of red and mustard. The actor offered prayers at the famous pandal and also performed the final aarti. A video from the visit has now gone viral on social media, bringing attention to the actor’s public appearance with Rani.

Govinda’s visit with Rani has also drawn attention because it comes at a time when the actor’s personal life has been the subject of public discussion. His wife Ssunita Ahuja had made allegations suggesting that Govinda was romantically involved with Rani. Ssunita had also questioned Govinda’s decision to be seen with Rani and made comments about the age difference between the two. She had further commented on Rani’s choice of clothes. The allegations led to a strong response from Govinda, who addressed the matter in a video and asked his wife to be careful about the statements being made.

Govinda said, “The group behind you, the gang, everyone is familiar with them. And I think that familiarity will come forward a lot. So it won’t suit you either. And I think that in the future too, you will need me somewhere, at some point. So please don’t give such statements. The podcasts that are being run and the insults that are being done, please stay within your limits. This is my request to you”.

The connection between Govinda and Rani became a talking point earlier this year when the actor introduced her to the media as his new co star for Roopa. Govinda introduced Rani in July, and the press conference brought additional attention to their upcoming film. Since then, their professional association has continued to attract interest, especially following the comments made by Ssunita.

Govinda and Ssunita have remained in the public eye for several years, and the actor has previously shown support for his wife during her television and reality show appearances. He had supported Ssunita during her stint on the reality streaming show Lock Upp and had also gone to receive her after her elimination. Meanwhile, Govinda is now preparing for his comeback with Roopa, with his latest Ganpati visit once again putting the actor and his new co star in the spotlight.