The controversy surrounding Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar’s alleged relationship has once again caught attention after the actress shared new pictures with the actor. The photographs are part of the promotions for their upcoming film Roopa, which will also mark Komal’s theatrical debut. However, their close poses in the pictures have sparked fresh discussions on social media, bringing back the rumours that have surrounded them for several months.

Govinda and Komal Rani’s pictures from Roopa promotions

Komal Rani recently shared a series of photographs on Instagram to promote Roopa. She captioned the post, “Beautiful glimpses of *Roopa.” The pictures show Govinda and Komal posing together against a green backdrop.

Govinda is seen wearing a white blazer, black trousers and oversized sunglasses, while Komal is dressed in a lavender saree with a purple blouse featuring blue embellishments. Some photographs show the two standing close to each other, with Govinda holding Komal from behind. Other pictures capture them holding hands and posing while looking at each other.

Although the photographs appear to be part of the film’s promotional campaign, their closeness has once again drawn attention because of the rumours surrounding their relationship.

How the Govinda and Komal Rani controversy began

Speculation about Govinda and Komal’s alleged relationship gained attention after the two were spotted together at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi. Komal was also seen wearing sindoor, which led to further discussions online.

Govinda later addressed the rumours while speaking to ANI and described them as a strategically planned conspiracy. According to the actor, such claims were being spread to damage his public image.

Komal also responded to the controversy involving Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja. Reacting to the allegations, she said, “nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.”

Sunita Ahuja’s comments add to the controversy

The matter also led to a public exchange involving Sunita Ahuja, who made comments about Komal amid the ongoing speculation. The controversy continued to attract attention, with discussions about Govinda’s personal life becoming part of the conversation around Roopa.

With the film’s promotional campaign now gaining attention, the latest photographs have once again brought Govinda, Komal Rani and the rumours surrounding them into the spotlight. However, neither the photographs nor the public speculation establish any alleged relationship between the two.