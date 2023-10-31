scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Guardian' teaser is gleefully terrifying spectacle of thrills, violence, horror

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) The teaser of actress Hansika Motwani’s film ‘Guardian’ is a gleefully terrifying spectacle of thrills, violence, and supernatural horror.

The teaser doesn’t tell much of the story aside from the power of an evil spirit roaming the area in a small locality, waiting for a possession similar in style to ‘Conjuring’.

Hansika’s character is just your average run-of-the-mill girl leading a normal life, seen celebrating Holi, one day it seems that her character is kidnapped and possibly about to be assaulted. The spirit is a shadowy entity which has the form of a woman, and filled with malicious intent she possesses Hansika.

While it then inter-cuts to a spree of violent killings and horrors that people begin facing, a couple of priests were earlier seen doing a ritual, performing some kind of dark magic to seal off this evil.

The priests are narrating the genesis of this spirit and that all she wants is to kill, though for what reason it is unknown. The once beautiful looking Hansika soon turns twisted, her face has cracks, her clothes are slightly torn, and her pupils are now twisted and white in the typical horror movie style.

Rather than having many elements of jump scares, most of the time this evil spirit is simply killing people, using either her psychic powers where a woman’s head cracks against a window and her neck breaks on her own, or appearing inside someone’s bathroom at her own will.

The music in the teaser is very rustic though has a strong filmy vibe to it, making it both mainstream almost in a TV serial fashion, and it is fully self-aware.

Feeding off of evil desires, this spirit seems to want to sadistically murder each and every one of her host’s captors and nothing can stop her.

A spree of killings begins to take place soon and it is gleefully violent, fully unapologetic.

‘Guardian’ is directed by Sabari and Gurusaravanan.

Produced by Vijay Chandar, the film stars Hansika Motwani, Suresh Menon, Sriman, Mottai Rajendran, among others.

The film doesn’t have a current release date.

–IANS

anv/prw

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
From Sidhu Moosewala to Bengali, Latin and Turkish music: Richa Chadha has a diverse playlist
Next article
Matthew Perry's assistant found him underwater in hot tub
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US