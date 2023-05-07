scorecardresearch
'Guardians' in sight of opening weekend collection of $110 mn to $120 mn

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ formally kicked off the summer blockbuster season with analysts indicating that the film drew about $48.2 million on its opening day in US theatres, a figure that includes $17.5 million in Thursday previews, reports ‘Variety’.

The trilogy capper is on track to land within its expectations heading into the weekend, which had pegged the Disney release to take root with a $110 million to $120 million debut through Sunday, according to ‘Variety’.

That would be enough to notch up the second-highest opening of the year, behind only the $146 million that ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ coined over a three-day frame. It would, however, still be roughly a quarter down from the $146.5 million debut earned by ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ back in 2017, adds ‘Variety’.

The James Gunn-directed extra-terrestrial adventure has garnered favorable nods, with a 67 per cent approval rating from top critics on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. ‘Variety’ chief film critic Peter Debruge was especially favourable, naming the film a critic’s pick.

“Gunn toys with the mortality of his ensemble as well, but he does so responsibly, honouring the bonds we’ve made to these characters over the years, and recognising that the Guardians can and will evolve,” Debruge wrote.

But even more encouraging for Marvel Studios is the sterling response among the first round of ticket buyers, as indicated by the film’s ‘A’ grade through research firm CinemaScore. That strong result matches ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and is a leg up on the B-level grades earned by other recent fare from the studio, like ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, notes ‘Variety’.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, according to ‘Variety’, bids farewell to Chris Pratt’s Star Lord and his crew of interstellar heroes, played by Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan, as well as the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

The new film also provides a look into Rocket Raccoon’s tragic past, as the team faces off against the evil High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

