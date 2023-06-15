scorecardresearch
Guillermo del Toro is keen on animated films, calls it 'the purest form of art'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who recently helmed a stop-motion take on ‘Pinocchio’, wants to do more work in what he considers to be “the purest form of art.”

Speaking at the Annecy animation film festival in France, Del Toro said: “There are a couple more live-action movies I want to do but not many. After that, I only want to do animation. That’s the plan. Animation to me is the purest form of art, and it’s been kidnapped by a bunch of hoodlums. We have to rescue it.”

“I think that we can Trojan-horse a lot of good s*** into the animation world. I believe you can make an adult fantasy drama with stop-motion and move people emotionally. I think stop-motion can be intravenous, it can go straight to your emotions in a way that no other medium can,” he added.

As per Female First UK, the Oscar-winning filmmaker also expressed frustration towards the film industry and explained that he has had five projects turned down by studios in the past two months.

Del Toro said: “They still say no to me. In the last two months, they said no to five of my projects. So it doesn’t go away. Making movies is eating a sandwich of s***. There’s always s***, just sometimes you get a little more bread with yours. The rate of productivity against your efforts will remain frustratingly difficult, and frustratingly long. And you will always encounter a*******. But have faith in the stories you want to tell and wait until someone wants to buy them.”

