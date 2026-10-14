The makers of Gunmaaster G9 have released the film’s second song, Do Din Ki Zindagi, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song brings together the voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra. With its romantic mood and emotional lyrics, the track recalls the style of Bollywood love songs popular during the 2000s.

The song focuses on the romantic side of the upcoming action film, offering a look at the relationship between Hashmi and Genelia’s characters. Their on screen chemistry has attracted attention from viewers, with some listeners praising the track’s nostalgic sound and the combination of its vocals and music. The song’s reception has also led to discussions about the appeal of classic Bollywood romance among audiences today.

Do Din Ki Zindagi brings a nostalgic musical style

Himesh Reshammiya’s composition, supported by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra’s vocals, forms the musical centre of the track. Its romantic tone and heartfelt lyrics give it a different feel from the action elements associated with the film.

The pairing of Hashmi and Genelia also adds to the song’s appeal, as the visuals highlight the emotional connection between their characters. Online reactions have included praise for their chemistry and the song’s throwback feel.

Rather than focusing only on action, Do Din Ki Zindagi gives audiences an indication of the romantic storyline that will feature in Gunmaaster G9.

When will Gunmaaster G9 release in theatres?

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. The film combines romance and action and is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

The song arrives as the film attracts attention for its music and action sequences. A recently circulated behind the scenes video from a stunt shoot also prompted questions about safety arrangements on set. The circumstances surrounding that footage have not been officially clarified, and no injuries have been reported.

With Do Din Ki Zindagi, the film offers another glimpse into its romantic side ahead of its theatrical release.