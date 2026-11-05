Gunmaaster G9 new poster: Emraan Hashmi turns ruthless with a gun in his hand

Emraan Hashmi is set to appear in a fierce action avatar in his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9. The makers have unveiled a new solo poster featuring the actor holding a gun, offering a glimpse into the film’s action packed story. Directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Deepak Mukut, the film also stars Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana. It is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026.

The newly released poster shows Emraan with a gun in his hand and an intense expression. It presents him as a character who appears determined to complete his mission, no matter what comes in his way. The poster also carries the dialogue, “Mere Ishq Ki Duniya Mein Aaoge, Toh Iss Duniya Se Jaaoge,” suggesting that the story will connect romance with revenge.

Emraan Hashmi takes on an action focused role

The makers have described Gunmaaster G9 as a romantic action film. While the songs featuring Emraan and Genelia have already been released, the latest poster shifts attention towards the film’s action elements.

Emraan will reportedly be seen performing a physically demanding role, with the film featuring hand to hand combat, gunfights and large action sequences. The story is expected to explore the connection between love and violence, with the central character taking a strong stand against anyone who threatens the woman he loves.

The film has been shot across real locations in India, with the makers aiming to bring together romance and action in a theatrical format.

Gunmaaster G9 cast, crew and release date

Apart from Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D’Souza, the film features Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh in important roles.

Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under SRE Studio LLP and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Aditya Datt has directed the film.

PEN Marudhar will handle the all India distribution, while Phars Films will distribute the film overseas. The action romance is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.