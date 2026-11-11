The trailer of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 was unveiled at a grand event in Pune on Wednesday. Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, director Aditya Datt and producer Deepak Mukut attended the launch. The trailer offers a glimpse into a story that combines gunfights, hand-to-hand combat, romance, humour and music. It also introduces audiences to a different action avatar of Emraan, who takes on a physically demanding role in the film.

Emraan Hashmi talks about his action transformation

Speaking about his experience, Emraan revealed that the film required a different level of preparation. The actor trained in martial arts and gun shooting while also working on the physical demands of the action sequences.

“I’m known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level. This time, I am not just reacting to the danger; I am right in the middle of the action. The hand-to-hand combat, gun sequences and stunts demanded a different kind of preparation. I wanted to make sure that the action felt convincing and that audiences saw a side of me they hadn’t seen before. That’s what made this film exciting for me,” Hashmi says.

Genelia Deshmukh, who shares screen space with Emraan for the first time, spoke about the film’s mix of different elements.

“What I enjoyed about Gunmaaster G9 is that it doesn’t restrict itself to one mood. There’s action, but there’s also romance, humour, music and emotion. A film like this gives you the opportunity to entertain audiences in several ways. Working with Emraan for the first time was also something I was looking forward to. The trailer is only a glimpse of the world we’ve created.”

Aditya Datt reunites with Emraan Hashmi

Aparshakti Khurana said that the film brings together different characters and situations, while director Aditya Datt spoke about reuniting with Emraan and presenting him in a full-fledged commercial action role. Datt also highlighted action and music as two important elements of his filmmaking.

Producer Deepak Mukut said the team focused on the scale of the action sequences, locations and production to bring the film to the big screen.

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh, Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir. Directed by Aditya Datt, the Himesh Reshammiya musical is an SRE Studios LLP production, presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It will release worldwide in cinemas on November 27, 2026. PEN Marudhar is handling all-India distribution, while Phars Films is the overseas distributor