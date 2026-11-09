Gunmaaster G9 trailer release date revealed: Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh set for this date

The makers of Gunmaaster G9 have announced that the film’s official trailer will be released on November 11, 2026. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026. The trailer launch will give audiences a closer look at the story, its characters and the action packed world shown in the film’s promotional material so far.

The announcement comes after the makers shared new posters featuring the lead actors. The posters offer a glimpse of the film’s action and romantic elements, suggesting that the story will bring together suspense, drama and relationships. While the makers have not revealed many details about the plot, the trailer is expected to provide a clearer idea of the characters and the challenges they face.

Emraan Hashmi reunites with Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya

One of the notable aspects of Gunmaaster G9 is the reunion of Emraan Hashmi with director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya. The three worked together nearly two decades ago, making this project another collaboration after a long gap. Their association is likely to draw attention from viewers familiar with their earlier work.

Genelia Deshmukh shares the screen with Hashmi in the film. The pairing brings together two actors who have worked across different genres during their careers. The trailer may offer more details about their roles and the relationship between their characters.

Gunmaaster G9 heads for November 27 release

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026. Its arrival during the holiday season places it among the upcoming releases scheduled for the period. The songs released so far have also attracted attention, giving audiences an early sense of the film’s music.

With the trailer arriving on November 11, the makers are expected to reveal more about the film before its theatrical release. The response to the trailer will provide an early indication of audience interest ahead of its November 27 opening.