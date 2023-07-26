Guru Randhawa spotted atop CN Tower in Canada for his next project

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Popular singer Guru Randhawa, who has been ruling the scoreboard with his chartbusters such as ‘Lahore’, ‘Ishare Tere’ and ‘Tere Re’, is taking his music to new heights quite literally as the Punjabi indie-pop star released a video of himself on the iconic CN Tower in Ontario, Canada.

Packing in full swag, one of the biggest kings of Indian pop, the singer has everything with him, pop, electronica, hip-hop, Punjabi folk and even some rock along with a good voice and a great sense of melody and groove which he has used to capture listeners for a while now. The singer is aiming ever higher, but his next project is literally high up in the sky now.

Posing on top of the iconic CN Tower, the music sensation is making rounds on the internet, setting flames on social media and building up the hype as fans can’t help but anxiously await Guru’s next release.

Climbing so high, it would seem only natural for people to be excited about Guru’s upcoming project, but if the short clip is anything to go by, he will be bringing his full swag, groove and attitude to his new project.

The singer-composer has contributed some of the biggest hits in the Indian music scene, both as a playback singer and with his own solo records

The CN tower was once classified as one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. Such a big setting along with a massive production partner has set up a gigantic canvas for Guru’s new musical canvas. Whatever the singer is going to bring, it will be groovy and grand. The track will be produced by T-Series.

