Hansal Mehta's 'Faraaz' trailer is all about hope and courage

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) The makers of ‘Faraaz’ unveiled its trailer on Monday, which gives a sneak-peek into the night when Dhaka stood still as a bunch of young terrorists massacred an upscale cafe by going on a murder spree.

Director Hansal Mehta shared his thoughts on the release of the trailer.

“The main reason that we decided to make a film like Faraaz is to talk about stories that surpass boundaries. The story of Faraaz is a prime example of how, when it comes to the fight against terrorism, it’s all of humanity on one side and terrorism on the other.”

The film marks the first collaboration between Mehta and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and is all set to release in theatres on February 3, 2023.

Producer Anubhav Sinha shared: “Faraaz is not just another film inspired by real-life events. It has so many cues that have a strong message to share. As filmmakers, we have the opportunity to share stories with the audience that are engaging and thought-provoking and Faraaz is a prime example of it.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar said: “My experience working with Anubhav & Hansal has always been fantastic. These two mega minds always come up with stories that not only speak volumes but also spark engaging conversations.”

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala.

The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films. The film stars Zahaan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Nehazz: Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma teaching the youth through vibrant masterclasses
Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders
