Hanuman Ansh inches closer to Rs. 300 crore after collecting Rs. 2 crore on 8th Wednesday

Hanuman Ansh continued its strong run at the Indian box office on its 8th Wednesday, collecting Rs. 2 crore nett. The film registered a 27 per cent drop from the previous day, but the latest collection was enough to take its 8th week total to Rs. 24.75 crore in 6 days. With two more days left in the week, the devotional drama is currently looking to finish its 8th week in the range of Rs. 26 to 27 crore nett.

The overall India collection of Hanuman Ansh has now reached Rs. 299 crore nett. The film is therefore just Rs. 1 crore away from entering the Rs. 300 crore club. Based on its current pace, the milestone is expected to be reached by the end of today. The achievement is particularly notable considering that Hanuman Ansh opened with just Rs. 10 lakh on Day 1 and has continued to find audiences over several weeks.

The film has recorded a steady rise in collections during its theatrical run, with its strongest weeks coming much later than its opening. After collecting Rs. 0.90 cr. in Week One and Rs. 0.50 cr. in Week Two, Hanuman Ansh picked up strongly from Week Three onwards. It collected Rs. 10.35 cr. in Week Three, followed by Rs. 58.25 cr. in Week Four and Rs. 84.75 cr. in Week Five. The film then added Rs. 76.75 cr. in Week Six and Rs. 42.75 cr. in Week Seven.

In its 8th week, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 3.00 cr. on Friday, Rs. 6.50 cr. on Saturday and Rs. 8.50 cr. on Sunday. It then added Rs. 2.00 cr. on Monday, Rs. 2.75 cr. on Tuesday and Rs. 2.00 cr. on Wednesday, taking the 8th week total to Rs. 24.75 crore.

The film could finish its full theatrical run around Rs. 350 crore nett, although that will depend on how well it holds in the coming weekend. Hanuman Ansh will also face competition from Drishyam: The Conclusion, making the next few days important for its final run.