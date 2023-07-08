scorecardresearch
'Happy that Vijay Mallya's company got shut,' Akanksha Puri found her calling in acting

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Puri, who is in news ever since her exit from the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house, said it was when Vijay Mallya’s company got shut, she started acting and realised she was always made for it. 

Akanksha Puri’s kiss with Jad Hadid made them the talk of the whole nation. Ever since her exit from the house, the actress has been openly talking about the kiss and how she is unapologetic for it.

In a recent interview, she opened up about her journey so far and what made her try her luck in acting.

She said: “I was working as an International Cabin Crew with Vijay Mallya. When his company was closing, it was then I was looking for work options before I could join any other airlines. I used to do ads down south while working in aviation. I was offered a film in the South. I thought let me do it before I get some other work and then there was no looking back.”

She continued: “I am happy that Vijay Mallya’s company got shut. Because it was then I realised acting is my comfort zone. Though I started it by fluke, I was made only for this.”

When asked what made her realise that she got her breakthrough in acting, she said: “When I did the role of Devi Parvati in the television show. I got so much recognition. South films don’t give you that fame. My show went on to become number one. I did some 800 episodes. To play the lead in a mythological show was not easy. But it made me satisfied with my work that I chose the right profession. Although I am never ever 100 per cent satisfied with my work. I have to go a long way.”

Talking about her future projects, she said: “I am waiting for my song ‘Baarish’ with Sharad Malhotra to release soon. It is a very romantic song. I am sure people will love our chemistry. Then I have another Bhojpuri song with Pawan Singh. I have a web series coming up on Jio and Hotstar.”

