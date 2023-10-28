Harish Shankar unveils poster of new Telugu film ‘Prema Katha’

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (IANS) Telugu filmmaker Harish S. Shankar on Saturday released the poster of his upcoming romance-drama ‘Prema Katha’.

The director, who is also known for his films such as ‘Subramanyam for Sale’, ‘Gabbar Singh’, ‘Ramayya Vasthavayya’ and ‘DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham’, among others, announced the launch of his film on his X handle and wrote: “Happy to launch the first look of this exciting & intriguing love story ~ #PremaKatha. Congratulations and best wishes to the whole team.”

The poster shows a young couple sitting aside from each other as they are afraid to speak. While this sounds typical enough, there is a man at the very top with a bandage on his head and a bruise on his face, staring at the couple, giving stalker vibes.

So from that, it doesn’t look like ‘Prema Katha’ is just the average run-off-the-mill love-comedy film, but rather the poster seems to highlight an entirely different element, something more reminiscent of the settings of a psychological crime thriller-romance drama.

The story has been touted as something that will appeal to the modern day youth for its storyline.

The film stars Kishore KSD, Diya Seetepalli, Raj Tirandasu, Vinay Mahadev and Nethra Sadhu in key roles.

Directed by Harish Shankar, ‘Prema Katha’ is jointly produced by Vijay Mattapally, Sushil Vazhapilly and Singanamala Kalyan. Upender Goud is the co-producer under the dual banner of Tanga Productions LLP and Cine Valley Movies.

