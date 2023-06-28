scorecardresearch
Harrison Ford doesn't see himself as a legend: 'It sounds old'

By Agency News Desk

London, June 28 (IANS) Hollywood star Harrison Ford doesn’t see himself as a legend and thinks the tag makes him “sound old”.

The 80-year-old star has portrayed some of cinema’s most iconic characters over the course of his six-decade career, including Indiana Jones, ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo, and Jack Ryan, but he doesn’t think what he’s done is particularly special and sees himself as just a “working actor”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told Entertainment Weekly magazine of the ‘Legend’ tag: “I don’t connect the dots myself. I mean, I do not know what a legend does for a living. I know that I consider myself to be a working actor, and I’ll settle for that.”

The ‘Shrinking’ star said the accolade just “sounds old”, though he knows it is meant to be a compliment.

He added: “I suppose legend means that you’ve been around for a long time. And I think it’s meant to be, uh, gracious, but it just, uh… sounds old.

“I’m clever enough to figure out that it’s meant to be a nice thing to say, and so it must be. But I’m just telling you what my gut reaction to it is.”

Harrison could never single out one of his characters as his favourite from over the years.

He said: “I’m a ‘love the one you’re with’ guy — I don’t have favourites.”

The ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ star finds it “gratifying” the movies about the adventuring archaeologist have attracted such a devoted fanbase over the years.

He said ahead of the release of the fifth and final movie in the series: “There is an audience loyalty that is exceptional. I guess it has to do with rinse and repeat, perhaps, but it is gratifying.

“And what’s more gratifying even than that is the fact that these movies have been passed on from generation to generation in families. And that really has introduced me to new generations of filmgoers.”

–IANS

dc/svn

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
