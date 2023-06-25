Harrison Ford on retiring from acting: 'I don’t do well when I don’t have work'

<![CDATA[

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ star Harrison Ford opened up about his future and said that retiring is not a possibility. While being interviewed by Chris Wallace, the CNN host asked Ford if he was retiring as the actor turns 81.

“I don’t do well when I don’t have work,” Ford said, reported ‘Deadline’. “I love to work… I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones, I want to be helpful.”

Wallace followed up and asked him what he liked about acting so much to which the star said, “It is the people that you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration… it’s the combined ambition, somehow forged from words on a page. “I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene and I don’t feel obliged to do anything but I am naturally affected by the things that I work on.”

The actor has said his final time playing the archeologist will be in the upcoming Dial of Destiny.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” Ford told Total Film magazine.

“I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is set to be released on June 30, 2023, and it also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies.

]]>