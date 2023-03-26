scorecardresearch
Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumours after they're seen kissing

By News Bureau

Tokyo, March 26 (IANS) Musician Harry Styles and model Emily Ratajkowski have sparked dating rumours after the two were seen kissing here.

The musician, 29, and the model and actress, 31, were spotted kissing in Tokyo in photographs and video obtained by The Daily Mail, reports ‘People’.

In the photos and video, the duo can be seen sharing several kisses with each other. Styles was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while Ratajkowski was seen sporting a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt.

Styles is currently in Japan performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series, which will pick back up in Denmark in May after an extended break.

Styles’ rumoured romance with Ratajkowski comes about after the musician’s relationship with Olivia Wilde came to an end late last year.

Multiple sources confirmed to ‘People’ in November that the director and actress, 39, and the ‘As It Was’ singer were “taking a break” from their relationship after nearly two years together, noting the “very amicable decision” came amid Styles’ continuing touring schedule and Wilde’s focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

A source later told ‘People’ of Wilde, “She and Harry are good friends, there’s no animosity whatsoever.”

The mother of two and Styles, who met on the set of their film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ back in September 2020, first stepped out as a couple as they were photographed holding hands while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has recently been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.

On a recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, Ratajkowski opened up about casually dating in the public eye.

–IANS

dc/uk/

