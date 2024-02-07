Henry Cavill’s ‘not a fan’ of sex scenes, says ‘sometimes they’re overused’

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Henry Cavill says he is not a big fan of steamy scenes on screen.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor opened up about steamy moments on camera.

During the podcast, ‘Argylle’ director Mathew Vaughn said he didn’t understand scenes and Cavill added: “I also don’t understand them. I’m not a fan.”

“I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie rather than just the audience,” the Man of Steel actor said, reports deadline.com.

“I think sometimes they’re overused these days. It’s when you have a sense that you’re going ‘Is this really necessary? Or is it just people with less clothing on?’ and that’s where you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re thinking ‘There’s not a performance here, there’s not a piece which is gonna carry through into the rest of the movie.’”

Cavill said that sex scenes “can be great in a movie” as “they can really help with the storytelling,” he thinks leaving stuff for the imagination is even better.

“Most of the time, the human imagination is gonna trump it, and so I think it can be a little bit of a copout if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies, and you’re going ‘OK? But what is this doing for us?’ Apart from the idea of like, ‘Ooo, naked person, great’,” he added.

