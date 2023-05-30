scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'He's a very gentle, approachable person': Brett Dier on working with Robert De Niro in 'About My Father'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Canadian actor Brett Dier, who shares the screen with Hollywood superstar Robert De Niro in ‘About My Father, has shared that De Niro is a very gentle, approachable person.

‘About My Father’, which also stars Kim Cattrall, Sebastian Maniscalco, Leslie Bibb and Anders Holm in titular roles, released in theatres on May 26, 2023 worldwide. Working with a legend like Robert De Niro is a dream for many actors, and when Brett got to work with the legend he was impressed by how approachable he was.

Brett Dier, who plays Doug in the film shared his experience working with the ‘Godfather’ actor, as he said, “Working with De Niro has definitely been a pretty wild experience. Because obviously, I mean he’s ‘De Niro’. But he’s a very gentle, approachable person and I just loved being around him. I loved watching him do his thing and yeah I just feel this weird kinship with him where I’m just like – I love him”.

Actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who headlines the film, also shared how De Niro came on-board for the film.

Sebastian Maniscalco said, “Once we got the movie up and running, we were given a list of actors who would be suitable to play my father. Obviously De Niro, in a dream sequence, was one of my first picks. Just because.. I mean his resume speaks for himself plus he’s really good at comedy. So we got the script to him and it came back that he really kinda took it, to which we were like ‘wow’. Of course you don’t believe it until you know you actually see it but he signed up and it was off to the races from there and now we’re here. We got a great cast”.

Having worked with him in the past, fellow co-star Anders Holm also chimed in on working with De Niro twice. “So in this movie, Robert De Niro plays Salvo Maniscalco – Sebastian’s fictional father. It’s such a pleasure to work with him. I’d worked with him before on ‘The Intern’ and so now I’m a two time guy, alright? I don’t know if there’s any other two time guys out there but (I’m sure there are) it’s a lot of fun, there’s so much to learn from”.

Helmed by Laura Terruso and written by Austen Earl and Sebastian Maniscalco, the movie, released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures, is currently playing in cinemas.

–IANS

aa/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Randeep, get your facts right: Actor's claim runs up against factual history
Next article
Top AI experts, CEOs issue 22-word warning against 'risk of extinction' from AI
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Top AI experts, CEOs issue 22-word warning against 'risk of extinction' from AI

News

Randeep, get your facts right: Actor's claim runs up against factual history

Technology

ChatGPT can perform data analysis at fraction of human cost: Study

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses new plea against rules barring donor gametes to couples opting for surrogacy

News

Kangana posts clip of dirty Mount Everest base camp: God's favourite needs a reality check

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik buys first ticket for 2023 edition

Health & Lifestyle

How smoking affects your quality of life

News

Nimrat says 'former student counsellor' sister helped her add finer nuances for 'School of Lies'

Health & Lifestyle

New blood test to predict if cognitively healthy person will develop Alzheimer's

Technology

Greenland glaciers melting three times faster than 20th Century: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

Sports

Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

News

Padma Lakshmi hopes to break sports illustrated swimsuit issue record

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

Health & Lifestyle

Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

News

Zeishan Quadri on 'Bloody Daddy': Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor

News

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pak

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US