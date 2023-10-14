Himesh Reshammiya offers playback chance to ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ contestant

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Music director and singer Himesh Reshammiya, who is currently seen as the judge in the show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023, gave a playback opportunity to a contestant in his next movie, saying that it will be a blockbuster song which will never be forgotten.

The iconic singing reality show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. The show commenced on a melodious note as contestants from all corners of the country auditioned for a coveted spot in the top 12 of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023.

And now, the top 11 singing prodigies are captivating the judges with their unique voices and passion for singing every week.

This weekend, the audience is in for a treat as Neeti Mohan’s sisters – Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan will be seen gracing the ‘Family Special’ episode. In this special episode, all the contestants showcased their best, aiming to impress both judges and guests.

However, it was Nishtha Sharma’s rendition of the song ‘Albela Sajan’ that captivated everyone’s hearts. Judge Anu Malik was so moved by her performance that he gave her a standing ovation, on top of the judge’s table.

Shakti Mohan also complimented her by saying that she feels like Nishtha is a part of the Mohan sisters. Each judge and special guest had their unique way of complimenting Nishtha. Himesh went a step further by offering her a golden opportunity to sing in his upcoming film.

Himesh said: “I feel that you have given a performance better than a finale-worthy performance today. Honestly, after this performance, I think you are ready to sing any genre’s songs.”

“There are a lot of singers who come into this industry but not everyone gets their Bollywood break as a singer. But today, I will give you a song in my movie which will be a blockbuster song and will never be forgotten,” he said.

Himesh added: “In fact, I will give you the best song which will be loved by everyone, and after that song, you will definitely get many more opportunities in the industry.”

The show airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

