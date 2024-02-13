Hina Khan, Munawar Faruqui team up for project; pics from Kolkata create stir

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) The ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui were recently spotted together in Kolkata, collaborating on a new project, sparking curiosity and anticipation among fans.

The pictures that went viral on the social media shows Hina wearing a traditional Bengali saree with ethnic jewellery. The photograph features Munawar wearing a white shirt and matching shorts.

The two can be seen indulged in a candid chat while laughing their heart out. The pictures created a frenzy on the internet, with fans showering love on the duo.

One user said: “Lagne wali hai aag”, while the other said: “sooo excited”.

One fan also commented: “Muhina”.

Hina also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself facing backwards towards the camera, wearing the red and white traditional Bengali saree.

The photo was captioned as: “This look turned out so beautiful… #Bonggirl”.

The ‘Hacked’ fame actress shared a series of pictures featuring the famous Bengali delicacies.

Drooling over the food, Hina wrote: “Foooooood I live for fooooood Luchi, Alur Torkari, Jilepi, Shondesh.. lol jaisa des waisa khaana Annnd It was yummm Bong food.”

She further shared a glimpse of delicious chicken roll and said: “One more thali.. Kolkata’s famous chicken roll..”

The diva completed her string of snaps by giving a glimpse of Howrah Bridge. The details of Hina and Munawar’s project is yet under wraps.

Hina was the first runner up of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’, while Munawar is the winner of recently concluded ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. She will soon be seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.

Munawar is the winner of ‘Lock Upp’ season 1.

–IANS

