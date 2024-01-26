Hina Khan shares glimpse of late workout, calls it 'mehnat ka paseena'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan, who is a fitness freak, has now shared a sneak peek into her late workouts, giving her fans major fitness goals.

Known for her work in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Hina has shared pictures and videos on her Instagram handle, where she enjoys 19 million followers.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen wearing a multicoloured jacket and black joggers. She has tied her hair in a high ponytail.

The post was captioned as: “Ran 6 Mehnat ka paseena hate late workouts though…”

Another story gave a glimpse of her gym accessories and she wrote: “Workout done”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

–IANS

sp/dan