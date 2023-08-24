scorecardresearch
Hithik 'stopped all work' on 'Fighter' in studio to watch Chandrayaan-3 landing

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) A proud Indian, actor Hrithik Roshan hit the pause button on all his work to watch the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon on Wednesday evening. 

Hrithik took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video from music composer Vishal Dadlani. In the clip, Hrithik was seen cheering for Chandrayaan and ISRO as they watched the video on a laptop in the studio, where the workon post-production of his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ was taking place.

The clip begins with Hrithik while recording the Chandrayaan 3 approaching the surface of the moon while Vishal can be heard saying: “All work has been stopped in the studio and this is what we are doing!” A glimpse of the ‘Fighter’ director too can be seen in the video.

As the Chandrayaan was seen approaching the surface, Hrithik could be heard saying: “Come on! Come On.”

Dadlani captioned the post: “#TeamFighter stopped all work to watch #Chandrayaan land on the Moon today! What a proud moment for India, for @isro.in, for #Science, for Humankind! Proud to share this moment in History with @hrithikroshan @s1danand & @abhijitnalani! Jai Hind!! “

India the first to touchdown on the south pole of the moon. It is also the fourth country after US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the moon.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Loved how much people were focusing on Test cricket: Pat Cummins on effect of Jonny Bairstow stumping
