scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

How 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan connected with rap music

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Popular rapper MC Stan recalled his journey in the music industry and how he made his name in showbiz. Hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, music became his first love after listening to Qawwali played at his home and he dropped his first single ‘Wata’ in 2018, after that, there was no looking back for him.

He shared: “Since childhood, I was used to listening to Qawwali a lot because my father used to play them all the time. I was not even aware of what kind of music was being created in foreign lands. Then I came across the rap culture where I heard people saying English words pretty fast and somewhere I got connected to it and I found it very cool.”

The ‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner, who is known for his unique dressing style and hairdo added further on how he relates to rap and thought of connecting rap music to Hindi and making it popular in the country.

“I actually could relate to it as rap emerged from black people’s struggles of coming out of poverty. So I thought of taking it up in my mother language Hindi and portraying my roots and values through rap,” he added.

MC Stan appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with famous internet personalities Bhuvan Bam, Harsh Gujaral, and Dolly Singh. During the show, MC Stan talked about one of his popular compositions ‘Khuja Mat’ and what inspired him to create this song.

He shared: “There was no such inspiration behind the song. There was a beef going on between my friend and me, so in rapping. He dissed each other like a competition. So I wrote this rap in the form of a diss for him.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
First look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from 'The Crown' Season 6 unveiled
Next article
'The Wire', 'John Wick' star Lance Reddick passes away at 60
This May Also Interest You
News

'The Wire', 'John Wick' star Lance Reddick passes away at 60

News

First look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from 'The Crown' Season 6 unveiled

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone shares a video showing how she got ready for Oscars 2023

Technology

Discord rolling out 'Themes' for Nitro subscribers on desktop

News

Fans trend “PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN”

News

Naomi Scott feels beautiful during 'good sex'

News

Sharon Stone breaks down as she admits losing 'half her money'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan enjoying “I’m The Best” dance at Ananya Panday’s cousin’s Wedding

Sports

WPL will push standard of women's game forward: Heather Knight

News

Ram Charan lands in Hyderabad to grand welcome by fans

Sports

Indian Wells: Rybakina dominates Swiatek, sets up final clash with Sabalenka

Sports

IND vs AUS: Match could have been interesting if we had got above 250, admits Steve Smith

Sports

Footballer Atsu laid to rest in Ghanaians' grief

Sports

IND vs AUS: It was very relaxing to watch Rahul and Jadeja bat, says Hardik Pandya

Technology

Meta rolling out its paid verification in US

Technology

AI Bing's new feature lets users share chat responses

Sports

Indian Wells: Sabalenka cruises into final with win over Sakkari

News

Country's first-ever audio cinema 'Blindfold' enters record books

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US