How Subha Rajput discovered the 'power of finding inner peace through meditation'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Subha Rajput, who essays the role of Goddess Parvati, in the show ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ is committed to delivering a nuanced and compelling performance, and said that taking a holistic approach has helped her bring depth to her portrayal.

The universe’s first love saga depicted in ‘Shiv Shakti’ has captivated viewers with its divine narrative of love, duty, and sacrifice.

Basking in the appreciation, she shared her journey of embracing spirituality by meditating daily for the mythological show. She has been meditating and practicing mindfulness to bring a sense of serenity to her portrayal.

Shedding light on her preparation, Subha said: “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the viewers for showering immense love on our show since its premiere. Portraying Goddess Parvati is an enormous responsibility and I’ve been focusing on approaching it in a well-rounded way.”

“I’ve discovered the power of finding inner peace through meditation. Tapping into it has truly added depth to how I portray this character and depict the serenity that is synonymous with Goddess Parvati,” she added.

It airs on Colors.

–IANS

sp/kvd