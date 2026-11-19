Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor have brought back memories of their popular on-screen pairing with a series of new photographs shared as part of an Airbnb campaign. The pictures have caught the attention of fans, who are enjoying the nostalgic reunion and remembering the actors’ chemistry on screen. The campaign also marks the 25th anniversary of their film, giving the photographs an added connection to Bollywood nostalgia.

The new pictures show Hrithik and Kareena dressed in stylish outfits while posing at a grand property. Hrithik is seen wearing a black leather jacket, while Kareena appears in a flowing pink feathered gown. The two pose on grand staircases and near a framed portrait showing them embracing. The photographs recreate the romantic mood associated with their popular pairing and have reminded fans of their earlier work together.

The campaign was also teased by filmmaker Karan Johar, who shared glimpses of the project. Other nostalgic details include a car playing the film’s soundtrack, adding to the connection with the movie and its memorable moments.

Hrithik And Kareena’s Photos Bring Back 25-Year-Old Memories

The anniversary campaign has given fans an opportunity to revisit the film and its place in Bollywood popular culture. The photographs have drawn attention not just because of the actors’ stylish appearances but also because of the memories associated with their pairing.

Hrithik and Kareena’s on-screen chemistry remains a favourite among many viewers. Their latest photographs have brought that discussion back, with social media users sharing heart emojis and recalling scenes from the film. Some fans have also expressed their wish to see the two actors work together again in a new project.

Fans Want Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor To Reunite On Screen

The response to the Airbnb campaign has gone beyond appreciation for the photographs. Several fans have used the occasion to ask for a sequel or another film featuring the actors together. While the campaign celebrates the film’s 25th anniversary, there has been no official announcement about a sequel.

For now, the photographs have offered fans a nostalgic reminder of Hrithik and Kareena’s popular pairing. Their reunion has once again brought attention to a screen combination that audiences continue to remember.