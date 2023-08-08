scorecardresearch
'Hu Ane Tu' trailer brings alive the concept of 'Jugaad'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Gujarati film ‘Hu Ane Tu’ at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, also attended the trailer launch of the film.

The film stars Siddharth Randeria with Sonaalee Lele Desai, Puja Joshi and Parikshit Tamaliya. The film’s director Manan Sagar also attended the event along with producers Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ishaan Randeria.

After watching the trailer Ajay Devgn said, “with humour there is also family emotions and that’s very nice in the trailer.”

Veteran actor Siddharth Randeria known for films like ‘Gujjubhai: The Great’ and ‘Chaal Jeevi Laiye’, said, “we are thankful to Panorama Studios to come on board. Kumar ji agreed to produce the film in just 7 minutes. We are thankful to Ajay ji that he came here to unveil the trailer.”

“We are trying to showcase this Gujarati film well not only in India but overseas as well. This is an initiative to take Gujarati cinema to the world.” informed Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Presented by Panorama Studios, in association with Siddharth Randeria Production, ‘Hu ane Tu’ is slated to release in cinemas on August 30

The music of ‘Hu Ane Tu’ is with Panorama Music.

–IANS

aa/dan

