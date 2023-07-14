scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Hugh Grant casting was key to adapting Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka': Paul King

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Director Paul King has explained how casting Hugh Grant as the iconic miniature creature of the Oompa Loompa in ‘Wonka’ was the key to his adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl character.

“Going back to the book, and reading all those poems, and hearing (the Oompa Loompas’) voice as a very sort of cynical, sarcastic, cruel, funny, but wicked voice, I went, ‘Oh… That’s sort of a bit like Hugh!’,” King told Empire magazine ahead of the trailer launch.

“It was a real light bulb moment – you go, ‘Hugh Grant’s an Oompa-Loompa! Yes please! Merry Christmas, with a bow on it’,” as per ‘Variety’.

The official trailer for Warner Bros’ ‘Wonka’ on Tuesday gave moviegoers a first look at Timothee Chalamet as the singing and dancing chocolatier, played in previous versions by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

It also dropped a surprise at the very end: Hugh Grant sporting green hair and orange skin as an Oompa Loompa. Paul King, who previously cast Grant as the villainous Phoenix Buchanan in ‘Paddington 2’, said the 1971 film version of the story, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, was the primary design inspiration behind Grant’s Oompa Loompa.

“It just felt like that’s what an Oompa Loompa was, in my head. I suppose because the ’71 movie is so beloved by me, as well as other people, I didn’t really want to reinvent the wheel on that,” he said.

“I felt like doing something that sat with that iconography. I love ‘Pure Imagination’, I love the Oompa Loompa songs, I loved how the Oompa Loompas looked. And that felt like the iconic look of Oompa Loompas.”

King also said that he had to disregard most of the design choices made by Tim Burton in his 2005 adaptation, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

“I couldn’t do what Tim Burton does at all – because he’s a genius – but I could never have taken that and remade it in the way he did,” King said.

“And I’m not sure I would want to, because I liked (the original) so much.”

“I’m so glad we managed to keep it vaguely secret,” King added.

“He looks terrific, but because it’s CG, it looks terrible until it looks good. And then you go, ‘Ah, perfect!’ It’s a miracle.”

Grant, 62, was nominated for a Bafta for best supporting actor for ‘Paddington 2’, and has also appeared in other comedic parts in recent movies including ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ and a fun cameo in ‘Glass Onion’, the ‘Knives Out’ sequel.

‘Wonka’ opens in theatres December 15.

–IANS

anv/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL: Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (2nd ld)
Next article
Wimbledon: Dominant Djokovic breezes into final with win over Sinner
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wimbledon: Dominant Djokovic breezes into final with win over Sinner

Sports

IPL: Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (2nd ld)

Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul clinch gold medals; Shaili claims silver

News

Margot Robbie reveals on-set secrets about 'Barbie' shoot

Sports

'Can say with finality that 2024 Men's T20 WC will be held in West Indies & USA': ICC CEO Geoff Allardice

Technology

Doctors advise people using aspartame not to panic

Technology

NASA, ESA congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

Sports

IPL: Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (ld)

Sports

India's multi-format tour of South Africa to start on December 10

News

Woman arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro’s grandson

Technology

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul hits Musk, Zuck with $100mn fight offer

News

Director Christopher McQuarrie had considered de-aging Tom Cruise ‘MI7’

News

Metallica unveil trailer of upcoming concert film ‘M72 World Tour Live From Arlington’

Sports

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants part ways with head coach Andy Flower

News

Cillian Murphy-starrer ‘Oppenheimer’ preview looks like a horror movie

Sports

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India's campaign comes to an end

Technology

Grammarly to shut Text Editor SDK in January

Technology

India’s 'Bahubali’ rocket LVM3 puts Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in orbit (2nd Lead)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US