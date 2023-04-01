scorecardresearch
Hugh Grant wants to remove this film from his resume

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) English actor Hugh Grant is out flogging his appearance in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’, appearing on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ alongside co-star Chris Pine.

Corden enticed Grant into a spirited game of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’, reports Deadline.

The task was to name a film Grant would remove from his resume, or eat a slice of worm mayonnaise shepherd’s pie.

Grant didn’t find that task challenging, admitting he’s “specialized in being bad for decades.”

As per Deadline, he did allow that while he could take the blame for his performances, he couldn’t shred his colleagues.

That said, Grant finally tabbed ‘The Lady and the Highwayman’ as a mistake. The 1988 made-for-TV film saw Grant as Lord Lucius Vyne in a swashbuckling tale.

“I’m a highway man. I’m meant to be sexy,” Grant said. Instead, the film was “Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg. When I’m tense, my voice goes up two octaves. Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage would come past and go, ‘stand and deliver'”.

