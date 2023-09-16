Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation after 27 years of marriage

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Hugh Jackman has announced separation from his wife, fellow actress Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage. The Australian couple is separating on amicable terms, however, saying that they feel blessed to have had a strong marriage which lasted for nearly 30 years.

Speaking to People magazine, the Aussie couple said: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

They continued: “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement, signed ‘Deb and Hugh Jackman’, concluded: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

The couple in their 27 years of marriage share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

The two actors first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series ‘Corelli’, where they had an instant attraction to one another. Lee, who was already an established actress, and Jackman, who was back then an upstart actor fresh out of drama school, married less than a year later.

“Deb, she was a big star…I got picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget,” Hugh Jackman told People in 2017 of their first meeting.

“She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said: ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.’”

The two wed on April 11, 1996, and over the years became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Deborra-Lee Furness is currently gearing up for her upcoming Australian mystery thriller film ‘Force of Nature: The Dry 2’ while Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’.

–IANS

anv/kvd