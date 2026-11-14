Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Sooraj Barjatya reveals the real-life story behind Salman-Madhuri’s famous scene

Hum Aapke Hain Koun remains one of the most loved family entertainers in Hindi cinema, with several scenes continuing to entertain audiences even decades after its release. Now, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has revealed that one of the film’s most memorable sequences was inspired by an incident from his own childhood. The director shared the story during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, where actor Ayushmann Khurrana asked him about the famous scene featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s iconic bed-breaking scene had a real-life inspiration

The sequence in question shows Salman and Madhuri’s characters running after stealing the slippers. Their playful chase takes an unexpected turn when they fall onto a bed, eventually breaking it. The scene became one of the memorable moments from the 1994 film.

Recalling how he came up with the sequence, Barjatya said the inspiration came from an incident when he was just 13 years old. He had attended a wedding in Mumbai, where an unexpected incident involving his cousin and a girl led to a chase.

According to the filmmaker, the girl hit his cousin during the wedding celebrations. He then ran after her in an attempt to catch her. The chase eventually ended with the two falling onto a bed. Years later, Barjatya used the memory as inspiration for the comic sequence in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl and Renuka Shahane, among others.

Sooraj Barjatya jokes about Salman Khan witnessing his anger

During the conversation, Barjatya also spoke about his nature and whether he gets angry. When Archana Puran Singh asked him about his temper, members of the cast suggested that the filmmaker rarely loses his cool.

Barjatya, however, had a different take on the matter. He jokingly said that Abhishek and Kareena might have a different story to share, as they had witnessed his temper. When asked about the harshest thing he had ever said to someone, he cheekily suggested that Puran Singh should ask Salman Khan how much he had scolded him.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun continues to remain a favourite

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, *Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! * was released in 1994 and became one of the biggest family entertainers of its time. The film featured Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and was widely remembered for its family-focused story, music and wedding celebrations.

Its popular songs include “Didi Tera Devar Deewana”, “Pehla Pehla Pyar”, “Joote De Do Paise Le Lo” and “Chocolate Lime Juice”. The film’s music and memorable scenes have continued to remain part of popular Hindi cinema conversations.

The episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Sooraj Barjatya and the cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is currently streaming on Netflix.