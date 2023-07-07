Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi go out lunching with Mumbai's dabbawalas

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) As the Tarla Dalal biopic ‘Tarla’ started streaming on Zee5 on Friday, Huma Qureshi, who plays the lead role, and Sharib Hashmi, her on-screen husband, stepped out in style to promote the film with dabbawalas.

Dressed in a flowing pink outfit, and sporting a Gandhi topi, which is a part of the dabbawala uniform, Huma carried a big tiffin in her hand. Sharib opted for a green shirt and enjoyed posing and interacting with the dabbawalas. The two then settled down for lunch with the dabbawala.

‘Tarla’ is a captivating biopic that chronicles the extraordinary life of home cook-turned-popular TV show host and cookbook author Tarla Dalal, who rises from humble beginnings to attain national renown.

The film chronicles Tarla’s unwavering determination and ambition, as she rises to the top of the culinary world, leaving a flavourful legacy for generations to come.

Directed by Piyush Gupta and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Bharati Achrekar, Amarjeet Singh, Rajeev Pandey, Purnendu Bhattacharya and Veenah Naair.

Post ‘Tarla’, Huma will be seen in ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, which also has Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in lead roles.

Helmed by Navjot Gulati, the thriller is about a young woman named Pooja, who’s being stalked by an unidentified man.

