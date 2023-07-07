scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi go out lunching with Mumbai's dabbawalas

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) As the Tarla Dalal biopic ‘Tarla’ started streaming on Zee5 on Friday, Huma Qureshi, who plays the lead role, and Sharib Hashmi, her on-screen husband, stepped out in style to promote the film with dabbawalas.

Dressed in a flowing pink outfit, and sporting a Gandhi topi, which is a part of the dabbawala uniform, Huma carried a big tiffin in her hand. Sharib opted for a green shirt and enjoyed posing and interacting with the dabbawalas. The two then settled down for lunch with the dabbawala.

‘Tarla’ is a captivating biopic that chronicles the extraordinary life of home cook-turned-popular TV show host and cookbook author Tarla Dalal, who rises from humble beginnings to attain national renown.

The film chronicles Tarla’s unwavering determination and ambition, as she rises to the top of the culinary world, leaving a flavourful legacy for generations to come.

Directed by Piyush Gupta and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Bharati Achrekar, Amarjeet Singh, Rajeev Pandey, Purnendu Bhattacharya and Veenah Naair.

Post ‘Tarla’, Huma will be seen in ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, which also has Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in lead roles.

Helmed by Navjot Gulati, the thriller is about a young woman named Pooja, who’s being stalked by an unidentified man.

–IANS

newsline/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sara Ali Khan takes an auto ride for gym session, surprises bystanders
This May Also Interest You
News

Sara Ali Khan takes an auto ride for gym session, surprises bystanders

News

YouTuber MrBeast becomes first to get 1 mn followers on Threads

News

BILLIONS Season 7 trailer released

News

Urvashi Rautela charged this ‘huge’ amount for a 3 minute song in Pushpa 2!!??

News

Jeremy Allen White ditches wedding ring after dating rumours with Selena Gomez

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Rocket's electricals tested, registration opens for public to view launch

News

Paris Hilton gets called out by PETA over getting new dog from breeders instead of adopting one

News

Aamir Ali on ‘The Trial’: Suparn Varma completely changed the kind of roles I’ve done so far

News

'Deadpool 3' photos reveal new suit for Ryan Reynolds

Technology

Crypto funding drops for 5th straight quarter amid regulatory checks

News

Big B on 'Project K': Honoured to be in same frame with Prabhas

News

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez seen holding hands as they leave furniture store

News

Jackie Shroff shares montage of unseen pictures as ‘Tridev’ turns 34

News

K-dramas that ought to be on your week-end watchlist!

News

Wanted to challenge myself creatively with 'Pleasures': Harrdy Sandhu

News

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney finally pick sides!

News

Rachel Shelley makes a comeback to Indian Screens with Netflix's Kohrra

News

Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul’s ‘Trial Period’ embraces a heartwarming tale of unconventional relationships!

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US