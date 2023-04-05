scorecardresearch
Hunt for Pushpa begins: Makers release intriguing video on sequel

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, April 5 (IANS) Post-covid, ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ was the first blockbuster that brought audiences back to theatres in 2021.

Two years later, as if to whet the anticipation for the sequel of the Allu Arjun starrer, the production house has released a video clip leaving netizens buzzing with the curious question: Where is Pushpa?

The cryptic video narrates that Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati, and is now untraceable.

The makers Mytri Movies, have promised fans an answer to this question: where is Pushpa, with a unique concept video “The Hunt for Pushpa” to be released on the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s Birthday.

–IANS

pvn/kvd

Kareena lauds her crew as she kick-starts Day 2 of 'The Crew'
