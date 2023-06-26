scorecardresearch
'I am reluctant and anxious about every role', declares Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Anil Kapoor, who has clocked four decades in the film industry, says he harnesses his negative feelings, such as reluctance, nervousness and anxiety, and makes something good come out of them.

Kapor was promoting the second season of ‘The Night Manager’ along with co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur and director Sandeep Modi in Mumbai on Monday.
Some time back, the news that Kapoor was at first reluctant about his Shelly Rungta role went viral.

When asked about it, Kapoor said: “I am reluctant for each and every role; it was not that I was reluctant only for my role in ‘The Night Manager’. I am always overcome by this anxiety and nervousness about whether I will be able to do the role or not, and I use that energy to perform better.”

The senior actor continued: “I seriously don’t know how to do a role with over-confidence. Somehow, these little things help me do my role exactly the way my director wants me to do it. I draw energy from my reluctance and anxiety.”

‘The Night Manager’ is a Hindi remake of the BBC television series based on John Le Carre’s novel of the same name.

The series, which will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, also has Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

ODI WC Qualifier: Sean Williams' 174 leads Zimbabwe to mammoth 304-run win over USA
Entertainment Today

