scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'I exist because of you': Ajay remembers late father Veeru Devgan:

By Agency News Desk

<![CDATA[

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday shared an emotional video montage remembering his father and late action director Veeru Devgan on his 89th birth anniversary.

Ajay took to Instagram, where he shared the video of himself from a snow-clad mountain.

It also featured old clips from the sets of “Phool Aur Kante”, where Veeru was directing Ajay through an action sequence in the actor’s debut film.

In the background of the video, Veeru is telling about he always believed that his son would grow up to be an actor — whether he would be successful that will be up to the audience.

Ajay said, “He’s always been my inspiration. And today, I exist because he does.”

The video also had photos of father and son arm-in-arm. It also featured a moment from the Zee Cine Awards 2016 in which Veeru Devgan was awarded for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema’.

Ajay captioned the clip: “Today I exist because of you. Happy birthday Papa.”

Veeru passed away in May 2019 in Mumbai, aged 84. He had not been well for a while and old age and poor health made his health condition worse.

He was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to the Surya Hospital, Santa Cruz. However, his condition became critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

]]>

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lizzo explains the 'downside' of being friends with fellow pop star Adele
Next article
Akangsha Rawat calls playing Diti in ‘Shiv Shakti’ a challenging experience
This May Also Interest You
News

Akangsha Rawat calls playing Diti in ‘Shiv Shakti’ a challenging experience

News

Lizzo explains the 'downside' of being friends with fellow pop star Adele

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin pens an open letter on the 40th anniversary of the historic 1983 World Cup win!

News

Aksha Pardasany captivated audiences in ‘Rafuchakkar’

News

Nikhil Kamath was the youngest in PM Narendra Modi’s 3-member delegation to the US!

News

Saswata Chatterjee: Deepika Padukone continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses

News

Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war

News

When Jaya Bachchan’s presence infused motherly energy on this film set

News

Project K: Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas – Deepika Padukone starrer

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters reign supreme on Day 3

Sports

TPL: Bengaluru Ninjas, Delhi Warriors ease into quarterfinals

Sports

Birmingham Classic: Ostapenko sets up final with Krejcikova

Sports

World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands beat Nepal by 7 wickets, qualify for Super Six

Technology

Delhi man gets parcel from banned AliExpress after 4 years

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India reach semi-final with 2-0 win over Nepal

News

Kartik, Kiara promotes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Generic drugs effective even in diseases like cancer: PGI Director

Sports

Golf: Diksha takes five shot lead at Czech Ladies Open

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US