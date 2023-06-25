'I exist because of you': Ajay remembers late father Veeru Devgan:

<![CDATA[

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday shared an emotional video montage remembering his father and late action director Veeru Devgan on his 89th birth anniversary.

Ajay took to Instagram, where he shared the video of himself from a snow-clad mountain.

It also featured old clips from the sets of “Phool Aur Kante”, where Veeru was directing Ajay through an action sequence in the actor’s debut film.

In the background of the video, Veeru is telling about he always believed that his son would grow up to be an actor — whether he would be successful that will be up to the audience.

Ajay said, “He’s always been my inspiration. And today, I exist because he does.”

The video also had photos of father and son arm-in-arm. It also featured a moment from the Zee Cine Awards 2016 in which Veeru Devgan was awarded for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema’.

Ajay captioned the clip: “Today I exist because of you. Happy birthday Papa.”

Veeru passed away in May 2019 in Mumbai, aged 84. He had not been well for a while and old age and poor health made his health condition worse.

He was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to the Surya Hospital, Santa Cruz. However, his condition became critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

