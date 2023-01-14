scorecardresearch
'I just met God': Rajamouli after meeting Steven Spielberg

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) ‘RRR’ maker S.S. Rajamouli had a fanboy moment when he met Steven Spielberg at what ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Boris Kyt described as an A-list star-stuffed celebration thrown by Universal at West Hollywood’s famous Sunset Tower Hotel.

Rajamouli shared a string of pictures on Instagram from his meeting with Spielberg along with Golden Globe-winning ‘RRR’ music composer M.M. Keeravani.

The first shows Rajamouli all excited with both hands on his face on meeting the maestro. The second picture has Keeravani and Rajamouli posing with Speilberg. “I just met GOD!!!” Rajamouli captioned the image.

Spielberg carried home two Golden Globes — one for Best Film and another for Best Director — for his semi-autobiographical film, ‘The Fabelmans’.

Kyt of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ tweeted about the meeting with comment: “The fables men: Oscar voting began today and Universal threw an A-list star-stuffed celebration at the Sunset Tower. The highlight may have been seeing Steven Spielberg meet #RRR filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and composer M.M. Keeravani. Not sure who was more excited to meet whom.”

Tweeting Rajamouli’s Insta post, Bobby Kolli (K.S. Ravindra), whose film ‘Waltair Veerayya’ starring Chiranjeevi just got released, exclaimed: “What a treat to watch the world’s maverick filmmakers @ssrajamouli garu & #StevenSpielberg sir together.”

He added: “Their undying passion towards cinema is quite an inspiration to any filmmaker in the world. Love you both for driving us into the craft with your excellence.”

–IANS

dc/srb

