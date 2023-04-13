scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

(IANS Review) A poignant drama about what is beautiful (IANS Rating: ****)

By Agency News Desk

Writer and Director: Akshay Singh. Cast: Sulagna Panigrahi, Jogi Mallang, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Akshay Singh, Anupama Negi, Sangam Rai, Arpita Banerjee, Khusboo Gupta and Abhay Joshi.<br>Cinematography: Gagandeep Singh. Music: Arvind /Lyton and Chintu Saarthak Kalla.<br> Rating: ****

One could have an eye operation for better eyesight, but not for better attitude. This one is a special movie that highlights the plight of dark-skinned young women who are oppressed and insulted with subtle jibes about their skin colour.

India is obsessed with fairness, despite being a dark-skinned nation. The unprecedented race to be fair, marry a fair-skinned person, or even have fair-skinned children is remarkable in our country and in the process we marginalise all those who are dusky, or dark-skinned.

This film also revolves around two sisters, Pinky (Sulagna Panigrahi) and Bulbul (Khusboo Gupta), one being fair and the other dark.

Pinky, the one who’s fair, checks all the boxes for being pretty and desirable, but she is rotten, uncaring, jealous and downright mean. Her dark-skinned sister (Bulbul), on the other hand, is responsible, caring, giving and upholds certain standards.

The film is set in a place called Lanka in Varanasi, where Bulbul runs her beauty parlour, and her parents having passed away, she is all by herself running the establishment, feeding the employees, handling social pressure, and even supporting her sister’s career as well. But life isn’t easy for her.

The pressure of being ‘undesirable’ gets to Bulbul, and one day, hen her sister returns home and steals the one thing she really cares for, she hangs herself.

The obsession with fair skin, which is deeply rooted in our society, and how it affects the lives of people is something we all might know, but we aren’t aware of, and this film highlights that space.

The story and screenplay is the life of this film, which flowed smoothly because of the stellar performances. There are many parallel tracks in the movie, but these merge so subtly that it looks obvious. Still, the movie makes you pause and introspect about what we all have done or said that is wrong at some point in our lives.

This one is a must-watch for young women and men, who keep chasing the idea of fairness through creams, parlours, treatments and what not. There is nothing wrong with being just presentable, but all of this is meaningless if you don’t have a good heart.

–<br>srb/<br>

Previous article
Pritha Bakshi thanks her Haryanvi roots
Next article
NTR Jr. hosts special dinner for James Farrell, VP International at Amazon Studios
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Technology

Apple stops signing iOS 16.3.1 to prevent users from downgrading

Technology

Over 150 AI chatbot apps launched in Q1, user spending up 4,000%

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings felicitate M.S Dhoni for leading franchise in 200 matches

Sports

Cup semis to leave hangover for weekend La Liga clashes

Sports

IPL 2023: Prefer to bowl four overs in the match than bowling in nets, says Piyush Chawla

Technology

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

News

‘Coka 2.0’ singer Lisa Mishra is ‘open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur’

Health & Lifestyle

Antibody that blocks Omicron, other Covid variants identified

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year

Fashion & Lifestyle

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'

Technology

Software firm Amplitude lays off 13% of workforce globally

Technology

Acer launches new gaming laptop at Rs 1,99,990 in India

Technology

1 in 3 Indians think employees should drive sustainability at workplace

Sports

Tuchel's emergency mission at Bayern turns into a tricky long-term issue

News

When Margot Robbie read 'Barbie' script, she thought it won't make it

News

Aparshakti Khurana has a ‘weird real-life’ connection with his ‘Jubilee’ character

Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: BMC advises senior citizens to mask up, must in hospitals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US