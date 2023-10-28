(IANS Review) Guru Mann & Sashaa's stellar acts, director Aryeman's brilliance elevate 'Pagalpan: Next Level' (IANS Rating: ***)

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) This is not just a film; it’s the story of a journey through trials, tribulations, and the ultimate triumph of a man who had a dream that defied societal expectations.

Film:’Pagalpan: Next Level’Duration:128 mins

Director:Aryeman RamsayCast:Guru Mann, Sasha Padamsee, Aryaa Babbar, Poonam Ramsay, Ritu Raj, Suparna Marwah and Rakesh Bedi

IANSRating:***

This biographical film chronicles the life of Guru Mann, a man who dared to challenge the norms and initiate a fitness revolution in India with his ‘Mission India Fit’ campaign.

Mann’s story is not your run-of-the-mill biopic. It’s a compelling narrative that unfolds with depth, emotion, and a strong message.

The film provides a fascinating insight into Guru Mann’s upbringing in Amritsar, where he was once a mischievous college student, getting into trouble from time to time. His life, however, took a dramatic turn when he faced unimaginable challenges, including a life-threatening car accident.

The heart of the story lies in the opposition Mann faced from his own father, who doubted the feasibility of his fitness dream. This conflict, rooted in traditional values and practical concerns, forms the emotional core of the film. The father-son relationship is portrayed with sincerity, adding layers of authenticity to the narrative.

Guru Mann’s journey to the United States, his struggles as an immigrant, and his determination to pursue his passion for fitness are depicted with grit and realism. The film balances the hardships he faced with moments of love and romance, as he finds his true love and builds a life in a foreign land.

The standout performance comes from Guru Mann himself, in his debut acting role. He exhibits impressive screen presence and a sincere portrayal of his own life story.

Sashaa Padamsee, who plays a significant role in Guru Mann’s life, delivers a compelling performance, contributing to the film’s emotional depth.

Directorial efforts are evident in the film, with a well-crafted narrative and engaging storytelling by Aryeman Ramsay. The cinematography captures the essence of both India and the United States, enhancing the film’s visual appeal.

What makes “Pagalpan: Next Level’truly remarkable is its ability to inspire. Guru Mann’s journey from adversity to becoming the richest Indian fitness trainer in the world is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and unwavering determination.

The film doesn’t just portray a biographical account; it ignites a call to action for people to take their fitness seriously and start a movement.

At a time where biopics are dime a dozen,’Pagalpan: Next Level’stands out as a remarkable memoir of one man’s unyielding spirit.

Mann’s journey from a small town to becoming a multi-millionaire fitness sensation is not just an achievement, it’s a testament to the audacity of dreams.

This film is a powerful reminder that when you have a vision, the strength to chase it against all odds, and a commitment to inspire change, even the sky is not the limit.

This isn’t just a film; it’s a call to action for dreamers out there to pursue their passion, shatter the status quo, and redefine their own limits.

