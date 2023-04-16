scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

I&B wants Amazon to promote Indian content

I&B Ministry, on behalf of the Govt of India, has joined hands with Amazon Prime to promote the cultural & creative talent and content at its command.

By Agency News Desk

The Government of India now wants to be a part of the OTT revolution. That is, the I&B Ministry, on behalf of the Government of India, has joined hands with Amazon Prime to promote the cultural and creative talent and content at its command. India has used various bodies set up by the government over a period of time to promote Indian films and culture in different ways – films through the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and culture through programmes made by or for the Films Division (FD).

In most cases, whatever content such bodies produced or promoted remained within India. It was all half-hearted, not well thought-out. Most of it ended up being promotional content for the ruling regime. And these institutions were not set up to monetise their content.

Besides the FD and NFDC, the regimes also promoted, and continue to do so now, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The idea is to both expose foreign delegates to Indian films and the Indian audience to films from around the world.

But now the government believes it can monetise Indian content while also promoting Indian talent. Towards this end, I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has announced a tie-up with Amazon Prime and the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

The I&B Ministry and Amazon along with IMDb have struck an understanding across seven points and the drafting of the announcement sounds very corporate – it says a lot but means nothing.

Take for instance the first point: Amazon and I&B Ministry will collaborate to promote creative talent, commence capacity-building measures and showcase Made in India creative content globally.

It did not mean anything to me and I am not an MBA! What made sense to me was the part about Promote Made In India Creative Content. Isn’t the content we make creative? What is creative content? As for ‘promote talent’, it promotes itself. What are ‘capacity building’ measures? Some kind of aphrodisiac?

Then, it says, enable’discovery of Indian talent’ through IMDb! If one is familiar with IMDb, one knows it is a listing portal. It rates films and is not known for hunting, identifying or discovering talent.

The next proposal is: Prime Video and miniTV will work towards creating internships and scholarship opportunities for FTII and SRFTII students and curate masterclasses for students as well as ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’.

FTII stands for the Film & Television Institute of India and SRFTII, similarly, is the acronym for the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute. Internships and scholarships are fine, but doesn’t the ministry trust its own FTII and SRFTII that it needs further endorsement by IMDb? That is the Raj mentality. Seeking endorsements from the goras and not trusting our own institutions.

Rest of the proposals agreed to not amount to much. One says: Iconic content from NFDC, Doordarshan and IFFI to be showcased on Prime Video and miniTV to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Almost all the content that the Ministry calls iconic is available on various online portals such as YouTube and, what is more, the NFDC is not known to properly preserve the film negatives in its possession.

A couple of filmmakers who made films with NFDC finance did ask the corporation to sell their negatives and film rights to them, but were refused.

One does not expect much to come out of this deal between the I&B Ministry and Amazon and IMDb.

As the world accepts yoga to be beneficial and many outside India also follow the Bhagavad Gita, it would be best for the I&B Ministry to choose specific subjects to promote through OTT platforms. Except for the monuments in the North and, to an extent in Rajasthan, the ones in the rest of India have not been exposed o the western world.

As for Indian classical music, many artistes have earned renown and a big following abroad on their own. That is also one faculty that needs to be zeroed in on for promotion not only in the West, but also in India, where interest in classical music seems to be waning.

It would be proper to promote India thematically: temples, music, monuments, fashion and so on.

–By Vinod Mirani

Previous article
Lewis Capaldi's mum does his laundry after he's shrunked 'a lot of clothes'
Next article
Diplo grooves to Diljit Dosanjh's music at Coachella
This May Also Interest You
News

Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'

Technology

Snap signs new deal with music labels to boost Sounds library

Technology

1 in 3 Indians think employees should drive sustainability at workplace

Health & Lifestyle

Aus state reports 1st tetanus death since 1993

Sports

Brazil Para-Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam book semis spots

News

'8 A. M. Metro' tells story of 2 strangers who bump into each other in metro

Sports

IPL 2023: Really enjoyed the composure showed by Sandeep Sharma, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Sports

Basketball: CBA investigates Shanghai vs Jiangsu playoff game

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg

News

Raashii Khanna dubs for ‘Yodha’ ahead of July release

Technology

Apple fixes 2 zero-day bugs exploited to hack iPhones, Macs

Technology

Funding in Indian startups plunges 75% in Q1 2023, no new unicorn in 3 months

News

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer war film ‘IB71’ to release on this date

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 7,830 new Covid cases, active caseload tops 40k

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

Sports

Odisha sets up 18 training centres to boost hockey at grassroots

News

Marvel Studios unveil ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Rune claws past Sinner to enter final; sets up summit clash with Rublev

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US