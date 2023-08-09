Ileana D'Cruz celebrates 'one week' of being Koa Phoenix Dolan's 'mama'

Actress Ileana D’Cruz is loving being a mother and her latest post on social media is proof as she has shared a glimpse with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan celebrating “one week” of being his “mama”. Ileana took to Instagram, where she posted a black and white picture with her son. In the image, Koa’s seen holding on to Ileana’s finger as she holds his hand.

She captioned the image: “1 week of being your Mama.”

Koa was born on August 1. His name means valiant and warrior.

Earlier this week, Ileana took to Instagram to announce her son’s birth. The announcement read: ”Introducing Koa Phoenix Dola. Born on August 1, 2023. No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”

It was in April, when Ileana announced her pregnancy and posted photographs of her partner recently on social media.

Ileana has been very secretive about her personal life but finally revealed her mystery man on social media.

On the acting front, Ileana was seen in rapper Badshah’s music video ‘Sab Gazab’. On the film front she was in ‘The Big Bull’, starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next be seen in ‘Unfair and Lovely’ with Randeep Hooda.