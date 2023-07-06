scorecardresearch
'Indiana Jones' actress Karen Allen says she found the final chapter of Indy and Marion Ravenwood bittersweet

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 6 (IANS) Actress Karen Allen, who portrayed the love interest of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) Marion Ravenwood in the first film in the franchise ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and then again in ‘The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, has said that the final romance between Indy and Marion was a bittersweet ending.

In ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, Indy and Marion begin the final chapter of their romance with Marion filing a separation agreement after the death of their son Mutt (played by Shia LaBeouf in ‘Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’) in the Vietnam war.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the grief and trauma drive a wedge between Indy and Marion though after the archeologist-adventurer’s final globetrotting adventure, the estranged husband and wife reunite, allowing Indy to take a page out of a beloved scene in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and console his soulmate in a way he hadn’t done previously.

While Allen liked the conclusion of the romance between Indy and Marion, she also cited her frustration saying: “I think they had some problems to solve with the story in terms of Shia LaBeouf not coming back, and they chose to create this story that Mutt had been killed in the war and that it put a wedge between Marion and Indy. I mean, you could have knocked me over with a feather when I read it. But I was really happy that they came back together in the end.”

Though she only had one strong moment in the film, that wasn’t always the case. She said: “The next thing I knew, I was reading a script that told (Dial of Destiny’s) story, and of course, I was disappointed. I had thought that I would be majorly a part of the film, and that was just not the direction they decided to go.”

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

